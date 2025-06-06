How Aircarbon Is Turning Greenhouse Gases Into Ocean-Friendly Plastic Alternatives
The Science: From Microbes to Materials
AirCarbon® was born from an extraordinary scientific discovery. While researching oil spills, scientists observed oceanic microorganisms consuming methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and naturally producing Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) within their cells. This polymer mimics the characteristics of polypropylene, a common plastic, but with a critical difference: PHB is biodegradable and renewable.
Newlight Technologies scaled this biological process into a commercially viable innovation. Using air and greenhouse gases dissolved in water, they produce AirCarbon®, a plastic alternative now used in cutlery, straws, eyewear, leather substitutes, and more. With over 50 patents and more than a decade of R&D, AirCarbon® offers an elegant, market-driven solution to reduce plastic waste and climate impact.
AirCarbon® isn't just a promising innovation-it's already making waves across industries. Companies like Nike and H&M have partnered with Newlight Technologies to incorporate AirCarbon® into sustainable fashion collections, while Shake Shack, Target, and Ben & Jerry's have piloted its use in foodware to reduce single-use plastic waste. In hospitality, Marriott International has adopted AirCarbon® utensils in select locations, and in the automotive space, Sumitomo Chemical is exploring its potential for carbon-negative materials. These partnerships demonstrate AirCarbon's versatility and growing role in helping brands meet their environmental commitments.
Scaling Sustainability
In recent developments, Newlight announced plans for a $1.1 billion manufacturing facility in Manitoba, Canada, further expanding their capacity to meet the demand for sustainable materials. This follows a $125 million equity round led by GenZero, reinforcing the company's path toward industrial-scale impact.
As governments and corporations seek actionable ways to meet ESG targets, AirCarbon® stands out as a proven alternative-both technologically and environmentally sound.
Featured on the RENEWables Podcast
To explore the deeper implications of this breakthrough, Mark Herrema, Co-Founder & CEO of Newlight Technologies, joined the RENEWables podcast. In Episode #36, Herrema shares the origin story of AirCarbon®, the challenges of scaling biological innovation, and how circular economy principles can guide the future of materials.
Don't miss this powerful conversation.
Listen to the full episode of RENEWables featuring Mark Herrema here: RENEWables #36: AirCarbon ®
Share the episode with your network to help elevate solutions that matter this World Oceans Day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment