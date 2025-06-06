Sustainability Report: Proactively Protecting Biodiversity
Protecting Biodiversity throughout the Asset Life Cycle
Our policies and practices for siting, constructing, operating, maintaining and decommissioning assets are designed to protect the environmental quality of the habitats in and adjacent to our operational areas. These policies and practices are aligned with the International Finance Corporation's Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability.1 Throughout the asset life cycle, we seek first to avoid ecologically sensitive areas. When land disturbance is unavoidable, we use a variety of recognized best management practices and techniques to mitigate our impacts during the asset's life cycle. In situations where complete restoration presents challenges, we offset impacts to sensitive areas in several ways, including purchasing through the funding of approved conservation mitigation banks or using other mechanisms to provide ongoing protection to similar ecologically sensitive properties.
At each stage of the asset life cycle we:
Identify and engage impacted stakeholders to solicit feedback, which becomes part of our decision-making process.
Conduct location-specific risk assessments as appropriate, including desk and field studies, to evaluate nature dependencies and impact to biodiversity, natural resources and land use.
Determine mitigation and enhancement initiatives within the project by working with stakeholders, local biologists and other environmental specialists.
Implement biodiversity management and mitigation plans and assess potential outcomes to drive toward achievement of the intended objectives.
1 International Finance Corporation's Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability include: Performance Standard 1 − Assessment and Management of Environmental and Social Risks and Impacts; Performance Standard 3 − Resource Efficiency and Pollution Prevention; Performance Standard 4 − Community Health, Safety, and Security and Performance; Performance Standard 6 − Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Management of Living Natural Resources.
