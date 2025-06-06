How To Cut And Store Udhiyah Meat In Aid Al-Adha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: For the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Ministry of Municipality in Qatar (MoM) has released a short guide on how to properly treat and store Udhiyah meat after Eid Al-Adha celebrations.



After slaying the Udhiyah (sacrificial animal) following proper procedures of hygiene and within Islamic rituals, it is advised to follow these steps to ensure safety of consumption:



Cut down the meat to smaller chunks using specialized knives and with wearing gloves.

Without washing them with water, the chunks are to be put in small food compatible plastic bags. Put the plastic bags in the freezer and make sure the temperature is set to freeze and maintain the devise for prolonged use.

It's recommended for the chunks of meat to be consumed fully at once and to avoid refreezing them again after partial use.

In case of doubt or concern, it is advised to seek the services of specialized butchers for cutting animal meat, as they are professionals and know best how to properly do it.

The Ministry urged that all sacrificial animals be slaughtered in licensed and approved abattoirs. These facilities are fully equipped to meet hygiene standards and are operated by trained professionals who adhere to health and safety regulations.

Licensed slaughterhouses in Qatar provide these services as part of their standard operating procedures, ensuring that only healthy animals are processed and distributed.

Furthermore, government-appointed veterinarians and inspectors are stationed at these facilities to monitor the entire slaughter process.

Their role is to verify that the animals are free from disease and that the highest standards of hygiene and animal welfare are maintained throughout.

Families visiting these centres can expect a streamlined experience that prioritises both religious observance and public well-being.