Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al-Thuraya Star To Witness Start Of Intense Hotter Days In Qatar

Al-Thuraya Star To Witness Start Of Intense Hotter Days In Qatar


2025-06-06 02:01:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department announced that tonight, June 6, 2025, is the first night of 'Al Thuraya star' nights, as witnessing it is the clearest indicator for the start of hotter days and nights as summer season heats on.

Read Also
  • Relatively hot weather expected today
  • Amir extends Eid Al-Adha greetings to citizens, residents, Arab and Islamic nations

Al Thuraya star nights typically last for 13 days, when the heat will intensify bringing with it strong northwesterly winds during the daytime.

QMD reminds of an old Arabic saying stating that“The beginning of the summer season is the rising of Al-Thuraya star [the Pleiades] and its end is the rising of Suhail star [Canopus]”

Al-Thuraya, astronomically named the 'Pleiades,' is a star cluster that appears at dawn on the eastern horizon in the first week of June, while Suhail, astronomically named 'Canopus,' is a star that appears on the southern horizon in the last week of August.

Caution is highly advised for people with allergies and sensitivities to heat.

MENAFN06062025000063011010ID1109646006

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search