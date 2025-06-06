Al-Thuraya Star To Witness Start Of Intense Hotter Days In Qatar
Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department announced that tonight, June 6, 2025, is the first night of 'Al Thuraya star' nights, as witnessing it is the clearest indicator for the start of hotter days and nights as summer season heats on.Read Also
Al Thuraya star nights typically last for 13 days, when the heat will intensify bringing with it strong northwesterly winds during the daytime.
QMD reminds of an old Arabic saying stating that“The beginning of the summer season is the rising of Al-Thuraya star [the Pleiades] and its end is the rising of Suhail star [Canopus]”
Al-Thuraya, astronomically named the 'Pleiades,' is a star cluster that appears at dawn on the eastern horizon in the first week of June, while Suhail, astronomically named 'Canopus,' is a star that appears on the southern horizon in the last week of August.
Caution is highly advised for people with allergies and sensitivities to heat.
