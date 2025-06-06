Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives More Eid Al-Adha Well-Wishers


2025-06-06 02:01:32
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received more Eid Al-Adha well-wishers from Their Excellencies Sheikhs and citizens.

The well-wishers expressed their congratulations and blessings to HH the Amir on this happy occasion, praying to Allah Almighty to return this occasion and similar occasions back to HH, the State of Qatar, its dear people, and all our Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, blessings, and prosperity.

The reception was attended by HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir's personal representative, and a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs.

