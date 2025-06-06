Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Rescued, 3 Suspected Kidnappers Held In Takhar

Man Rescued, 3 Suspected Kidnappers Held In Takhar


2025-06-06 02:01:12
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Interior (MoI) says a man has been rescued from kidnappers in the Darqad district of northern Takhar province, and three suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

In a statement, the MoI said the victim had been kidnapped some time ago from the Dasht-i-Archi district of neighboring Kunduz province. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of $50,000 from the victim's family in exchange for his release.

According to the statement, the man was rescued during an operation in Darqad district, and three individuals were arrested in connection with the case.

The ministry added that the detainees are currently under preliminary investigation and will be handed over to the relevant authorities upon completion.

sa

MENAFN06062025000174011037ID1109646000

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search