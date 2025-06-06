Man Rescued, 3 Suspected Kidnappers Held In Takhar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Interior (MoI) says a man has been rescued from kidnappers in the Darqad district of northern Takhar province, and three suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

In a statement, the MoI said the victim had been kidnapped some time ago from the Dasht-i-Archi district of neighboring Kunduz province. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of $50,000 from the victim's family in exchange for his release.

According to the statement, the man was rescued during an operation in Darqad district, and three individuals were arrested in connection with the case.

The ministry added that the detainees are currently under preliminary investigation and will be handed over to the relevant authorities upon completion.

sa