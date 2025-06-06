Premier Primary Care To Celebrate Grand Opening In Urbana, MD With Ribbon Cutting And Community Open House

URBANA, Md., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Primary Care is proud to announce the official grand opening of its new medical office at 3546 Worthington Blvd Suite #3 in Urbana, Maryland. The new practice will celebrate this exciting milestone with a ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 12 at 12:00 PM. The ceremony will be followed by an open house featuring complimentary food, refreshments, business card raffle and Rita's Italian Ice.

Premier Primary Care is thrilled to open its doors in Urbana and provide high-quality, personalized healthcare to individuals and families throughout the Frederick County community. The practice is now accepting new patients and offers a full spectrum of primary care services tailored to adult patients.

"Our goal is to create a welcoming, patient-focused environment where individuals and families can receive the comprehensive care and personal service they deserve," said Dr Sassan Taghizadeh, one of the four doctors at Premier Primary Care. "We're honored to be part of the Urbana community and look forward to making a positive impact on the health and well-being of our new neighbors."

The practice specializes in preventive care, routine check-ups, chronic condition management, and individualized health screenings for conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. Additional services include physicals, lab testing, and post-diagnosis care, all designed to support long-term health and wellness.

Located at 3546 Worthington Blvd, Suite 301, Urbana, MD 21704, Premier Primary Care offers elevator access and ample parking for patient convenience. The practice is currently accepting most major insurance plans, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Aetna, and Medicare.

The entire community is invited to attend the grand opening celebration, meet our care team, and tour our new office space.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call (301) 979-9772.

SOURCE Premier Primary Care

