New Tacoma Documentary 'Take The Meat To The Streets' Sparks National Interest In Local Outreach Effort

- David White, owner of David White Marketing ServicesTACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What do you do with a bag of dry beans when you don't have a stove? For Pastor Penny Baker of The Gathering Place Fellowship in Tacoma, the answer is simple: you cook them, season them, and serve them hot-because people deserve better than scraps.That belief drives Take the Meat to the Streets , an 18-minute documentary now streaming on Amazon Prime. The short film offers a close-up look at how one woman's grassroots outreach to unhoused neighbors grew into a weekly community mission-and is now inspiring people far beyond Tacoma city limits.Each week, Pastor Penny and a team of volunteers turn food donations into home-cooked meals. Then, they hit the streets-not just to serve food, but to connect with people in a real way.“I went to shake a man's hand and he pulled away, saying, 'No, my hands are dirty.' I said, 'So what?' and I shook it anyway,” Pastor Penny says in the film.“People need to realize just because they are homeless and living that lifestyle that they are still human beings - they still deserve compassion and respect.”This deeply human approach caught the attention of Barry Maylor, owner of the local family entertainment center Odyssey 1. Moved by what he saw, Barry connected with David White, owner of David White Marketing Services , and filmmaker Beau Chevassus of Knok Studios to help capture and share the story.Together, they produced Take the Meat to the Streets-a short, powerful film that has already sparked a ripple effect. Since its release, the team has received inquiries from across the U.S., including Texas, Tennessee, and Michigan, from people eager to bring similar outreach to their own communities.“This started as a simple act of kindness,” says David White.“But what Pastor Penny built-through care, consistency, and humility-deserves to be seen and supported. We just helped shine a light on it.”Unlike some outreach efforts that serve expired food or maintain distance from those they're serving, Pastor Penny and her team are intentional about offering real meals, real connection, and real respect. She recalls seeing other programs where the approach felt dehumanizing, like people were being called to slop.“We are here to bring life and hope,” she says in the film, a message reflected in every handshake, hug, hot meal, and heartfelt conversation her team shares each week.Get Involved – No Donations NeededThe team isn't asking for money-they're asking for people. Volunteers. Cooks. Listeners. Community members ready to get out of their comfort zones and into the streets to make a real difference.“We hope this film inspires others to stop waiting for permission and start doing what they can,” says David White.“There's a place for everyone in this work.”Those interested in volunteering or learning more about the outreach effort can reach out to Pastor Penny Baker at .... Take the Meat to the Streets is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The documentary has a runtime of 18 minutes and is available to rent for $0.99.

