The CRE Finance Council Unveils Its 2025 Class Of '20 Under 40'
|
DANIEL BLAKELY
ALLISON M. BORTNER
Partner
Duane Morris LLP
PATRICK BOYLE
Vice President, Boston Capital Markets
Colliers
ANTHONY CANDELA
Senior Vice President
Slate Asset Management
THOMAS F. DUGAN
Partner
Eversheds Sutherland
EVAN GIBSON
Executive Vice President,
Capital Markets
Merchants Capital
BRANDON HEIM
Principal, Real Estate
Ares Management
RACHEL HUNTER-GOLDMAN
Managing Director
KKR
NITYA KUMAR GOYAL
Partner
Dechert LLP
MICHAEL IANNO
Senior Director, Capital Markets
Walker & Dunlop
|
EUNI JO
Associate
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
KENNETH KASMIR
Senior Manager
Deloitte & Touche LLP
SOPHIA (XUEFEI) OUYANG
Director
KPMG LLP
CHLOE PARK
Assistant Vice President, CMBS & Real Estate Finance Group
Citibank
CLAYTON ROSS
Director
JLL Capital Markets
JEFFREY SCHWARTZ
Director, Real Estate Sector Coverage
ING
PRERNA SONI
Partner
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
STEPHANIE STEIN
Partner
McDermott Will & Emery LLP
MADELINE TRACY
Director, U.S. CRE Finance Group
Barclays
MICHAEL WATSON
Director
SVN
To learn more about this year's '20 Under 40' recipients, click here.
About CREFC
The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the nearly $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes more than 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers.
For 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.
SOURCE CRE Finance CouncilWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment