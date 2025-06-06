Pixalate's May 2025 LATAM Top 100 Mobile App Bundle Ids: 'Grindr' Leads On Apple App Store In Brazil, 'Terabox' No. 1 On Google Play Store In Mexico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, the 'Screwdom' Bundle ID (6740043080) led on Apple App Store in Mexico and the 'TeraBox' Bundle ID (com.dubox.drive) led on Google Play Store London, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the May 2025 Top 100 LATAM Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key LATAM ad economies, including Mexico and Brazil . In addition to the Mexico and Brazil reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United Kingdom (UK), Spain , France , the Netherlands , Germany , China , Japan , India , Singapore , the United States (U.S. ), and Canada . Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 20 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in May 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed. Top LATAM Mobile App Bundle IDs (May 2025) Brazil - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 306310789 Wattpad - Read & Write Stories Wattpad Corp 1617391485 Block Blast! ARETIS LIMITED

Brazil - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. Moovit: Your Transit Tracker Moovit Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC

Mexico - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 6740043080 Screwdom Zego Global Pte Ltd 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 306310789 Wattpad - Read & Write Stories Wattpad Corp

Mexico - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. Vita Mahjong Vita Studio. Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

