Addressing The Trades Gap: Got Electric's Apprenticeship Program Builds The Future Workforce

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Operating in both Maryland and Virginia, Got Electric's apprenticeship program reflects the company's broader commitment to workforce development and community resilience. Whether supporting collaborative initiatives in Southwest Virginia or mentoring apprentices in the field across Maryland, the company is helping meet rising demand for skilled electricians amid a growing labor shortage.

According to the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, Maryland currently ranks third in the nation for worker shortages, with only 33 available workers for every 100 open jobs-a gap that is particularly acute in skilled trades. In parallel, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a national 11% growth in demand for electricians between 2023 and 2033, outpacing most other occupations.

"The future of energy is here, and it's being built by local talent," said Grant Gotlinger, President of Got Electric. "By partnering in programs that offer real pathways into the trades, we're not just filling workforce needs-we're transforming lives and strengthening local economies."

The apprenticeship model enables participants to earn while they learn, gaining paid work experience under licensed, IEC-trained electricians. In Virginia, many apprentices also earn college credit through partnerships with institutions like Mountain Empire Community College. In Maryland, where Got Electric's apprenticeship presence continues to grow, on-the-job learning is already transforming lives through mentorship and hands-on field experience.

"Working with apprentices like Gabriel reminds me how rewarding this career can be," said Marco Encinas, a journeyperson electrician based out of Got Electric's Maryland office. "The electrical trade is more than hands-on work- it's a profession that's always in demand and full of opportunity for those willing to learn."

As solar and renewable energy installations continue to grow, Got Electric is helping meet the demand for qualified professionals by building talent from within. Apprentices develop core skills in diagnostics, wiring, safety, and smart energy systems. Most program graduates move into full-time roles with Got Electric or similar firms across the region.

"Being part of Got Electric's apprenticeship program has opened doors I didn't think possible," said Gabriel Soptchigoum, a current Maryland-based apprentice at Got Electric. "I'm learning from the best and building skills that will carry me through my career."

Got Electric's support of apprenticeship training reflects a broader trend of integrating renewable energy programs into local economies, especially in areas transitioning away from traditional energy sources. With a growing focus on community improvement, skill-building, and economic diversification, the company is helping create a resilient, highly trained workforce ready to meet the energy needs of tomorrow.

