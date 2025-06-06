Service Experts DFW Unites Under One Brand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of the Nation's Leading Residential HVAC Service Companies, Headquartered in Richardson, Establishes Flagship Brand Across North Texas Centers

Richardson, TX, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts has unified its four local centers in Dallas-Fort Worth – Levy & Son, Stark Services, Calverley, and Crawford Services – under its flagship brand, Service Experts. One of the leading residential HVAC service companies in the U.S., Service Experts' more than 4,000 people serve 2,500 homes and businesses daily for everything from heating and air conditioning to indoor air quality, plumbing, electrical and other specialized home services. Its local centers have worked in over 150,000 homes across North Texas.

Locally, Service Experts acquired Calverley in Fort Worth in 2001, Levy & Son in Dallas in 2015, Stark Services in Fort Worth in 2018, and Crawford Services in Grand Prairie in 2024, which will now operate in North Texas as Service Experts. When out about town, customers will start seeing the new Service Experts logo with its red and blue“sunflake” on billboards, vehicles, signage, TV commercials and apparel that formerly featured Levy & Son, Stark Services, Calverley, and Crawford Services. Existing contact phone numbers will remain the same.

“We've been serving customers across Dallas-Fort Worth for more than 115 years, and will continue to offer the same expert service our customers have come to expect,” said Joe Rich, Assistant General Manager for the Dallas center.“The Service Experts brand allows us to emphasize the national support that stands behind our local businesses. Individual Service Experts centers like ours have access to national agreements with major suppliers and our teams get incredible training and benefits packages given the backing of our national company.”

Service Experts centers can also offer the Service Experts Advantage Program, an all-inclusive leasing program that gives customers access to new systems and equipment that include installation, maintenance and repairs for one low monthly payment.

“Being able to leverage Service Experts' Advantage program helps the homeowners we work with access the best, safest and most energy efficient equipment throughout their homes – HVAC, water heaters, indoor air quality, water purification, and generators,” added Richard Fulghum, Assistant General Manager for the Fort Worth center.“A single monthly cost for everything, which also covers all-inclusive maintenance and proactive repairs, is a huge value to many cash-strapped people we serve throughout the DFW Metroplex looking to make their dollars go further. We even offer discounts for multiple systems.”

As part of the rebrand, Service Experts is also giving away a high-efficiency AC system for one lucky homeowner in the DFW area. Visit for details.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service companies in the U.S., and has taken care of more than 800,000 homes and businesses during its nearly three decades of service. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas with 82 locations across 31 states, Service Experts serves approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com .

Service Experts celebrates the rebranding with a ribbon-cutting at their Dallas center. Service Experts has been serving the Dallas-Fort Worth for more than 115 years.

