New Pop Single 'Strange Love' Explores The Emotional Fallout Of Modern Romance

Strange Love Cover Art

Stephen Thomas dives into the pop music scene with“Strange Love,” a genre-blending anthem for love without labels.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pioneer of the "Universal" genre, artist Stephen Thomas unveils a bold and emotionally raw new single,“Strange Love ,” a track that captures the bittersweet complexities of today's relationship culture. Crossing over into the pop genre while blending elements of alternative R&B, and dance,“Strange Love” - from his upcoming EP, The Universal Me - is as infectious as it is reflective-delving into the messy in-between spaces of hookups, blurred boundaries, and half-hearted commitments.

With a sound that calls to mind the emotional resonance of Ed Sheeran, the rhythmic edge of Zedd, and the vocal stylings of Justin Bieber and Chris Brown, the track weaves sharp lyricism and melodic vulnerability into a compelling sonic experience.“This song carries a universal sound and a raw, emotional delivery,” says Stephen.“Lyrically, it explores the way we sometimes use others to move on from an ex to the next-even when we're not truly ready. But in the process of making what feels like a mistake, we sometimes find something real. Because sometimes, the people we meet in our brokenness are the very ones who help us heal.”

The result is a song that cuts deep into the disillusionment of modern romance-where emotional availability is often optional, and connection is fleeting. Through lines like“No risk, no sacrifice,” the song challenges listeners to confront how they navigate intimacy, love, and the spaces in between.“Love isn't something you can construct with logic,” Stephen adds.“It's strange, dangerous-an emotional rollercoaster where the unexpected can happen at any moment. But in its chaos, love isn't just strange... it can be incredibly beautiful all at once.”

“'Strange Love' is a song that many of my peers, including myself, have lived. It's what exists in today's society. It's the new love language-a lifestyle people call love, but it's really just a strange kind of love. We live it daily.”

Recently named as an "Artist To Watch in 2025" by The Source, Stephen's versatility is on full display as this five-time Grammy-considered artist continues to carve out his space in the industry with fearless creativity and personal storytelling.

About Stephen Thomas:

Stephen Thomas is an artist redefining genre boundaries and commanding attention across the music industry. Hailing from Charleston, West Virginia, and recently named an“Artist to Watch in 2025” by The Source, Stephen is a pioneering voice in what he calls the Universal genre-a blend of sonic influences that continues to evolve with his latest foray into rock and alternative music.

His transition into the rock space is already making waves. Stephen's debut alternative record,“Back Home,” as the video was featured on MTV, and the song is continuing to climb the Active Rock Radio charts into the Top 60. The single went viral on TikTok with over 500,000 views in just 24 hours, while both“Back Home” and his breakout anthem“Stay Strong”-a heartfelt tribute to military personnel, autoimmune warriors, and those facing mental health challenges-have been featured on major editorial playlists across Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, and more.

His latest release,“Breaking Hearts,” builds on this momentum, showcasing a raw, emotive sound that reflects his bold artistic reinvention. Comparisons to artists like MGK, Jelly Roll, Carrie Underwood, and Shaboozey speak to his wide-ranging appeal and boundary-pushing creativity.

As a national touring artist, Stephen's resume includes five Grammy Award considerations as an independent act, a #2 spot on the iTunes Charts with“Best Days,” and global exposure through Revolt TV with his video for“Search Me.” From his early beginnings to signing with SkeeloMusik/Sony RED in 2013 and later finding his artistic home with Creative Hearts Entertainment, Stephen's journey has been one of constant growth and reinvention.

Beyond the music, Stephen's story and sound have been spotlighted in MTV, Vibe Magazine, Swagger, Hype Magazine, Earmilk, V13, and The Source, among others. He's performed alongside iconic names and walked red carpets at major events including the BET Live Experience.

Ten years into his career, Stephen continues to follow the advice that shaped his path: stay true to yourself. It's a message that drives his music and fuels his mission to inspire the next generation of artists.

All of Stephen's latest releases-including“Breaking Hearts,”“Back Home,” and“Stay Strong”-are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and all major platforms. For updates, videos, and exclusive content, visit the links below.

