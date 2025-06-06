K3 Holdings Honors D-Day By Reaffirming Commitment To Ending Veteran Homelessness

Michael Kadisha

Nathan Kadisha

Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles

Beautiful, newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates.

Company Partners with Local Leaders and Nonprofits to Ensure Veterans Have a Place to Call Home

- Nathan KadishaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the 81st anniversary of D-Day, K3 Holdings and its affiliated real estate company, Alpine LA Properties , are pausing to reflect on the courage of the Allied forces who stormed the beaches of Normandy-and renewing their call to action on behalf of veterans struggling today.“D-Day was a defining moment in world history, shaped by men and women who put everything on the line for our freedom,” said Michael Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings.“We honor their bravery not just with remembrance, but with responsibility. That means showing up for our veterans when they return home-and especially when they fall through the cracks.”Today, far too many veterans across the United States face persistent barriers to housing, employment, and mental health support. An estimated 33,000 veterans are experiencing homelessness on any given night-a staggering reality that K3 Holdings is working to change.K3 and Alpine LA Properties have made it a mission to address housing insecurity head-on, collaborating with local governments, nonprofit organizations, and community advocates to increase access to affordable housing, particularly for veterans and other vulnerable populations.“Our work isn't just about buildings-it's about creating partnerships and systems that serve people,” said Nathan Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings.“Every veteran deserves a safe, stable place to call home. We're proud to work with leaders and changemakers around the country who share that same vision.”K3's efforts include identifying underutilized land for affordable development, supporting wraparound services, and aligning with regional housing plans that prioritize veterans. The firm views housing as both a human right and a community-building imperative.“As we reflect on the legacy of D-Day, we also look ahead with determination,” added Michael Kadisha.“We owe our veterans more than a salute-we owe them a future of dignity, safety, and opportunity.”To all who served: We see you. We thank you. And we are fighting for you.About K3 Holdings and Alpine LA PropertiesK3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.

Dan Rene

Dan Rene Communications

+1 202-329-8357

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.