IDEX Biometrics ASA: New Date For The Share Consolidation And ISIN Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from IDEX Biometrics ASA (the“Company”) on 11 April 2025 regarding key information relating to share consolidation and change of ISIN as resolved by the 11 April 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company (the“EGM”). The effective date of the share consolidation was stated to be 11 June 2025 or such later date as determined by the board of directors of the Company (the“Board”).

Reference is also made to the subsequent offering resolved by the EGM (the“Subsequent Offering”), which is ongoing and will not be completed prior to 11 June 2025. For technical reasons, the Board wishes to complete the Subsequent Offering prior to implementing the share consolidation.

Therefore, the Board has resolved to move the effective date of the share consolidation (and the date of the associated ISIN change of the Company's shares) to 20 June 2025.

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit

