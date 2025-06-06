IDEX Biometrics ASA: New Date For The Share Consolidation And ISIN Change
Reference is also made to the subsequent offering resolved by the EGM (the“Subsequent Offering”), which is ongoing and will not be completed prior to 11 June 2025. For technical reasons, the Board wishes to complete the Subsequent Offering prior to implementing the share consolidation.
Therefore, the Board has resolved to move the effective date of the share consolidation (and the date of the associated ISIN change of the Company's shares) to 20 June 2025.
About IDEX Biometrics:
IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit
