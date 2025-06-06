Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

In-Depth Analysis Of South Korean Tourist Flows And Spending Patterns


2025-06-06 12:45:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the latest insights into South Korea's tourism market. Delve into traveler profiles, spending habits, and key destination trends. Uncover opportunities for tourism businesses targeting South Korea's outbound market.

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Source Market Insight: South Korea (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a thorough insight into the South Korean domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of South Korean tourists and summarizes the key reasons why they travel.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into South Korea's outbound travel market.
Scope

  • This report is part of the Source Market Insights Series. This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the outbound travel market.

Reasons to Buy

  • This report provides clear insight into developments in South Korea's regional and outbound tourism markets.
  • The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, Source Market attractive index and main destination markets.


Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • South Korea's Tourist Profile
  • Domestic Tourism
  • Outbound Tourism
  • Source Market Attractiveness Index
  • Main and Developing Destination Market
  • Outlook

Company Coverage:

  • UNESCO
  • Naver
  • Kakao
  • Google
  • YouTube
  • Instagram

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN06062025004107003653ID1109645917

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search