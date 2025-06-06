Saudi Arabia Landscaping Market Grows To $2.50B As Giga Projects Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The KSA landscaping market sees a rise to USD 2.50 billion, supported by major developments like NEOM and the Red Sea Project. Urbanization in Riyadh and Makkah, coupled with initiatives like the Riyadh Green Initiative, fuel demand. Challenges include water scarcity and skills gap, met with opportunities in climate-responsive landscaping and smart irrigation solutions.

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Landscaping Market Outlook to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Landscaping Market is experiencing remarkable growth, valued at USD 2.50 billion, reflecting increased investments in public infrastructure and private residential projects. The sector's growth is fuelled by large-scale projects like the Red Sea Project, NEOM, and King Abdullah Financial District. The expanding pipeline of giga projects and mixed-use developments continues to propel the demand for landscaping across the kingdom.

In particular, the Riyadh Province and cities like Makkah and Jeddah are at the forefront of this expansion. High urbanization rates, substantial hotel developments, and commercial growth in these areas have significantly boosted the demand for green spaces and water-efficient outdoor amenities. Makkah alone contributes 85,000 hotel room keys under development. Initiatives such as the Riyadh Green Initiative aim to plant 7.5 million trees, enhancing the region's landscaping projects and drawing attention from public and private sector contracts.

Landscaping companies in Saudi Arabia navigate regulatory frameworks established by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing and adhere to guidelines from the Saudi Contractors Authority. New policies, including the 2.5% white land tax, incentivize urban development, while further initiatives support the Vision 2030 goals of increasing green space per capita, emphasizing environmental sustainability. Contractual regulations mandate performance bonds, insurance guarantees, and restrictions on subcontracting.

KSA Landscaping Market Segmentation

By Product Type: The market covers categories such as Hardscaping, Softscaping, Lighting and Water Features, and Green Infrastructure. Hardscaping is prominent due to infrastructure projects like NEOM and Diriyah Gate, focusing on pathways, plazas, and long-lasting surfaces.

By Service Type: It includes Design & Planning, Installation & Construction, and Maintenance & Irrigation Management. The arid climate necessitates robust maintenance and irrigation services, especially notable with large-scale hotel developments underway.

KSA Landscaping Market Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately fragmented, with a blend of local contractors and established engineering firms. Companies with expertise in smart irrigation, drought-tolerant designs, and involvement in giga-projects are gaining a competitive edge, as sustainability becomes a primary bid criterion.

KSA Landscaping Market Analysis Growth Drivers

Main drivers include the Vision 2030 Urban Greening Mandate and tourism-related aesthetic enhancements. Giant developments like NEOM require intricate landscaping in resorts and urban plazas, while the real estate expansion prioritizes greenery and eco-friendly solutions.

Market Challenges

Key challenges involve water scarcity and a shortage of skilled landscaping professionals. Successful projects depend on efficient irrigation and drought-resistant techniques, challenging the sector amidst labor constraints and a lack of specialized training programs.

KSA Landscaping Market Future Outlook

Projected to grow steadily over the next five years, the market will be driven by urban expansion, tourism beautification, and green infrastructure development. Companies focusing on native plant systems and integrated smart technology are poised to secure significant long-term contracts.

Market Opportunities

Climate-responsive landscaping, leveraging native plant solutions, and smart irrigation technologies present new opportunities. End-to-end solutions from green tech firms are becoming increasingly popular, especially for municipal and high-end real estate projects.

Company Coverage:



Nesma & Partners

Rashid Trading & Contracting Company

SALCO (Saudi Landscape Company)

Zaid Alhussain Group Safari Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview of KSA Landscaping Market

1.2. Ecosystem of Players in the Market

2. KSA Landscaping Market Overview

2.1. Growth in Commercial, Residential, and Public Projects

2.2. Vision 2030 and Giga Project Landscaping Demand

2.3. Tourism-Driven Outdoor Aesthetic Development

2.4. Urban Greening and Government Spending Initiatives

2.5. Smart Irrigation and Sustainability Trends

3. KSA Landscaping Market Sizing

3.1. Market Value 2024 and Forecast to 2030

3.2. CAGR Analysis by Revenue Type (Products & Services)

3.3. Regional Demand Breakdown - Riyadh, Makkah, Tabuk

3.4. Application-Wise Landscape Demand (Public, Commercial, Residential)

4. KSA Landscaping Market Segmentations

4.1. By Revenue Type

4.2. By Product Type

4.3. By Service Type

4.4. By Application

4.5. By Region

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Overview

5.2. Cross-Comparison of Key Players

6. Market Growth Drivers

6.1. Vision 2030 Urban Greening Mandates

6.2. Tourism and Giga Project Development

6.3. Real Estate and Mixed-Use Landscaping Demand

7. Market Challenges

7.1. Water Scarcity and Irrigation Dependency

7.2. Workforce Skill Gap in Design and Execution

8. Future Outlook

8.1. Market Evolution to 2030

8.2. Role of Sustainability and Green Technologies

9. Market Opportunities

9.1. Demand for Native and Xeriscape Landscaping

9.2. Integration of Smart Irrigation Systems

10. Scope of the Report

10.1 By Revenue Type

10.2 By Product Type

10.3 By Service Type

10.4 By Application

10.5 By Region

