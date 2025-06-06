Jordan Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, With Focus On Umniah, Orange Jordan And Zain Jordan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the future of Jordan's telecom market. Forecasting a CAGR of 8.9% for telecom revenue from 2024-2029, the report highlights growth in mobile data, fixed voice, and broadband segments. Dive into regulatory trends and competitive dynamics that shape the telecom landscape.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Jordan today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Report Scope



The overall telecom services revenue in Jordan will grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 14.3%, driven by growth in smartphone subscriptions; rising mobile data consumption due to video streaming, online gaming, and high data-consuming apps; and a projected growth in higher ARPU-yielding 5G subscriptions. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, driven by strong growth in FTTH subscriptions, supported by fiber rollouts by telcos as well as broadband coverage expansions by the government.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Jordan.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Company Coverage:



Umniah

Orange Jordan Zain Jordan

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

