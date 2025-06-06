Mima® Unveils New Cooling And Compact Gear At ABC Kids Expo

mima usa presents at ABC Kids Expo 2025

ABC Expo 2025 mima usa booth

entrance to abc kids expo at Mandalay and mima strollers and balance bikes

mima debuts flo cooling liner, zoom lite balance bike, and zilo stroller-innovative, minimalist gear designed for real life and modern families.

- Royal Chu, President, mima®EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- mima, the globally recognized brand known for innovative, design-forward baby gear, concluded a successful showing at the ABC Kids Expo (May 21–23, Las Vegas), where the booth drew strong attention from retailers eager to preview mima's newest launches.Three standout products-the mima flo cooling seat liner, zoom lite balance bike, and zilo compact stroller-garnered enthusiastic feedback. The response reflects a growing appetite for high-performing, minimal baby gear that evolves with the pace of modern family life.While modest price increases will take effect across retailer platforms this June, mima has worked to minimize the adjustment and maintain long-term product value. The brand remains committed to delivering functional innovation without compromise.“Our goal at mima is to create gear with purpose-products that blend simplicity, safety, and elevated style,” said Royal Chu, President of mima.“The interest we saw at ABC confirms what we've always believed: modern families value design that works just as beautifully as it looks.”NOW AVAILABLE: mima flo Cooling Seat Liner and Creo White Strollermima floAvailable now, mima flo is a universal, fan-powered seat liner designed to keep babies cool and comfortable in warm weather. With breathable mesh, a quiet multi-speed fan, and no exposed parts or messy gels, flo delivers natural airflow with safety at the forefront. It's machine-washable, lightweight, and fits easily into most strollers, car seats, or loungers-perfect for everyday outings or summer travel.mima creo in WhiteAlso available, the Creo stroller in white brings a fresh, minimal colorway to a feature-rich favorite. Easy to wipe clean and built with smooth contours, the new Creo is a seasonal essential for parents who value elevated design and everyday convenience.Learn more about creo White →COMING SOON: zoom Lite & zilomima zoom lite - Available July 2025Lightweight and sleek, zoom lite is a pared-down version of the original zoom balance bike. Designed for toddlers aged 2–5, it supports coordination, confidence, and outdoor play-all with a design that's easy to carry, store, and ride.mima zilo - Available October/November 2025zilo is mima's newest compact stroller: versatile, modern, and made to move. With its slim fold, intuitive handling, and design-forward aesthetic, zilo is built for parents who want portability without sacrificing style.RETAIL + PRESS ACCESSMedia and retail partners can access the latest press kits, product images, and marketing materials here:Download mima Press Assets →About mimaUSAmimadesigns baby gear that supports real life-beautifully. Our products blend clean design, thoughtful function, and lasting quality to fit the rhythm of modern parenting. From strollers to high chairs, every detail is made to grow with your family. Learn more at mimakidsusa.

PR & Media

mima kids USA

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.