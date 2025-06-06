Urogen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to UroGen Pharma Ltd. ("UroGen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: URGN ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between July 27, 2023 and May 15, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the ENVISION clinical study was not designed to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness of UGN-102 because it lacked a concurrent control arm; (2) as a result, the Company would have difficulty demonstrating that the duration of response endpoint was attributable to UGN-102; (3) UroGen failed to heed the FDA's warnings about the study design used to support a drug application for UGN-102; (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that the NDA for UGN-102 would not be approved; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

