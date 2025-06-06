South Florida Public Media Group announces plans to purchase and operate a new NPR station in West Palm Beach.

This bold move marks a significant milestone in SFPMG's mission to ensure that high-quality journalism and trusted NPR programming are accessible to all South Floridians. Once approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), this acquisition will bring vital news and information to an unduplicated audience of more than 800,000 residents-many of whom are currently unserved by robust public media coverage.

The station will operate as a community licensee , with a strong focus on public service and civic engagement. The station will provide in-depth local news, investigative reporting, and national programming from NPR, offering a reliable source of information to the residents of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

"This acquisition is more than just an expansion-it's a commitment to public trust, to community, and to closing the radio news gap that currently exists in Palm Beach and Martin Counties," said John LaBonia, CEO of South Florida Public Media Group. "We are making sure that no corner of South Florida remains a news desert."

The transaction is contingent upon regulatory approval from the FCC, which is expected in the coming months. Once finalized, 104.7 FM will be integrated into SFPMG's broader network, ensuring consistent, high-quality public service journalism throughout South Florida.

This development is part of SFPMG's long-term strategic plan to strengthen the footprint of public media across the region and safeguard its future in a rapidly evolving media landscape. According to Richard Rampell, Chairman of SFPMG, "in an era where reliable local news is more essential than ever, along with emergency communications and valued NPR programming like "All Things Considered", "Morning Edition" and "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!", this acquisition underscores SFPMG's unwavering commitment and dedication to being a trusted voice for the communities it serves."

About South Florida Public Media Group

South Florida Public Media Group is a nonprofit public media organization committed to providing high-quality journalism, educational programming, and cultural content to the diverse communities of South Florida. As the public media manager for WLRN, SFPMG is a pillar of trusted news and storytelling across radio, digital, and community platforms.

About WLRN Public Media

WLRN Public Media is South Florida's trusted source for news, entertainment, and educational programming. Operating both radio and television stations, WLRN delivers a wide array of content, including NPR news, classical music, and locally produced shows that capture the essence of the region. Committed to community engagement and storytelling, WLRN serves as a vital resource for audiences from Palm Beach to Key West

For media inquiries, please contact:

