The Peach Cobbler Factory Is Coming To DFW International Airport With Two Locations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Slated to debut later this year in Terminal D followed by a second location in the new Terminal C Pier in 2026, these spots will serve the brand's signature warm peach cobbler, decadent banana pudding, cobbler shakes, and other sweet delights to millions of travelers from all over the world.

Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory, shared the excitement: "DFW is one of the world's busiest airports, and we are honored to bring a taste of Southern hospitality to its travelers. Whether someone is craving our classic fruit cobblers or one of our 12 flavors of banana pudding, we want every bite to feel like a sweet escape-no matter where their journey takes them."

In 2024, DFW served 87.8 million passengers, ranking it as the second-busiest airport in the U.S. and the third-busiest globally, making it a perfect stage for increasing brand awareness as The Peach Cobbler Factory continues its rapid expansion across America.

**About The Peach Cobbler Factory**

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has rapidly grown to 115 locations across 22 states, with 150+ locations in the development pipeline. The company serves its guests through a developing network of traditional stores, mobile trailers, professional and college stadiums, and now airports. A recently launched catering program has also been developed to serve its full array of desserts to offices, celebrations, and major events. Its menu stars fruit cobblers, banana pudding, cobbler shakes, bigger & better cookies, brownies, churros, and more-each crafted to deliver joy in every bite. The company is co-owned by Larry Johnston (former Chairman & CEO of Albertsons Inc.) and Greg George, a franchising veteran with 25 years of industry experience.

**About M2 Concepts**

M2 Concepts LLC is a minority-owned leader in airport dining and hospitality, representing several national brands that operate in major hubs like Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), and San Antonio (SAT). Dedicated to diverse culinary experiences, M2 brings innovative brands to worldwide travelers.

