The Peach Cobbler Factory Is Coming To DFW International Airport With Two Locations
Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory, shared the excitement: "DFW is one of the world's busiest airports, and we are honored to bring a taste of Southern hospitality to its travelers. Whether someone is craving our classic fruit cobblers or one of our 12 flavors of banana pudding, we want every bite to feel like a sweet escape-no matter where their journey takes them."
In 2024, DFW served 87.8 million passengers, ranking it as the second-busiest airport in the U.S. and the third-busiest globally, making it a perfect stage for increasing brand awareness as The Peach Cobbler Factory continues its rapid expansion across America.
**About The Peach Cobbler Factory**
Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has rapidly grown to 115 locations across 22 states, with 150+ locations in the development pipeline. The company serves its guests through a developing network of traditional stores, mobile trailers, professional and college stadiums, and now airports. A recently launched catering program has also been developed to serve its full array of desserts to offices, celebrations, and major events. Its menu stars fruit cobblers, banana pudding, cobbler shakes, bigger & better cookies, brownies, churros, and more-each crafted to deliver joy in every bite. The company is co-owned by Larry Johnston (former Chairman & CEO of Albertsons Inc.) and Greg George, a franchising veteran with 25 years of industry experience.
**About M2 Concepts**
M2 Concepts LLC is a minority-owned leader in airport dining and hospitality, representing several national brands that operate in major hubs like Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), and San Antonio (SAT). Dedicated to diverse culinary experiences, M2 brings innovative brands to worldwide travelers.
For more details, visit:
Contact Information:
The Peach Cobbler Factory
Linda Powers
972-835-7187
[email protected]
SOURCE The Peach Cobbler Factory
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment