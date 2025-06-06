IDEX Biometrics ASA: Final Result Of The Subsequent Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company") on 21 May 2025 regarding the commencement of the subscription period (the "Subscription Period") in the subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") consisting of up to 600,000,000 new shares (the "Offer Shares") in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 0.01 per share ("Offer Price"). The Subscription Period commenced on 22 May 2025 and expired on 5 June 2025.

By the end of the Subscription Period, the Subsequent Offering was 8x oversubscribed. Pursuant to the resolution by the Extraordinary General Meeting dated 11 April 2025, the Company's board of directors has today resolved to allocate and issue a total of 600,000,000 Offer Shares at the Offer Price in accordance with the allocation criteria set out in the prospectus dated 21 May 2025, raising gross proceeds of NOK 6 million.

Investors that are allocated Offer Shares can access information on the number of Offer Shares allocated to them through VPS on or about 6 June 2025. The due date for payment of the Offer Shares is on 11 June 2025.

Subject to duly and timely payment of the Offer Shares, the share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering is expected to be registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (“NRBE”) on or about 13 June 2025. Following registration of the share capital increase associated with the Subsequent Offering in the NRBE, the Company's share capital will be NOK 44,316,309.99 consisting of 4,431,630,999 shares, each having a par value of NOK 0.01.

The Offer Shares will be delivered to the VPS accounts of the subscribers shortly thereafter, expected on or about 13 June 2025. A separate announcement will be made when the share capital increase has been registered. The Offer Shares will have equal rights and rank pari passu with the Company's other shares.

Arctic Securities AS is acting as manager in connection with the Subsequent Offering (the "Manager"). Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ...

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 6 June 2025 at 17:20 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information is published in accordance with section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.