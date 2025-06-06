Global Uranium Industry 2025-2030: Forecasts, Key Producers & Nuclear Energy Drivers
Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uranium Mining to 2030 (2025 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Global Uranium Mining to 2030" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global Uranium industry. It provides historical and forecast data on uranium production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world uranium prices.
The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global uranium industry. It further profiles major uranium producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.
After estimated to have increased by 12.4% in 2024, global uranium production is projected to grow by 2.6% to in 2025. Growing global concerns about climate change and the need for low-carbon energy sources have led to renewed interest in nuclear power.
Although positive, growth in 2025 is relatively moderate because of suspensions and production halts at major mines such as Kazakhstan's Inkai deposit. Nonetheless, Kazakhstan continues to be the world's largest uranium producer, accounting for 38.1% of the global supply in 2024.
