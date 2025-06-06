BUREAU VERITAS: Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of May 31, 2025
|Date
|Number of shares (1)
|Number of voting rights
|31/05/2025
|454,183,844
| Theoretical number of voting rights: 583,986,154
Number of exercisable voting rights: 574,077,557
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2025, if any.
|Bureau Veritas
|Head Office
|Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
|Société Anonyme
|Immeuble Newtime
|Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
|(Limited liability corporation)
|40/52 boulevard du Parc
|Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40
|92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine
|RCS Nanterre 775 690 621
|France
