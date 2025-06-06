Worldline: Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Making Up The Share Capital On 31 May 2025
|Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur :
|Worldline SA
|Name and address of the Company :
|Tour Voltaire
|1, Place des Degrés
|92800 Puteaux
|(code ISIN FR 0011981968)
|
Date d'arrêté des informations
Declaration date
| Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
|
Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|31/05/2025
| 283 571 633
283,571,633
| Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 327 800 271
Number of theoretical voting rights : 327,800,271
Attachment
-
Worldline - Voting rights and share capital - May 31 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
