Sodexo - Monthly Disclosure On Share Capital And Voting Rights On May 31, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Regulated

information



Issy-les-Moulineaux, June 6, 2025

Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Registered name of the issuer: SODEXO

255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

Date Total number

of shares Actual voting

rights * Theoretical voting rights **

May 31, 2025



147,454,887

216,573,087

218,108,019

* Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.

** Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo Key Figures



23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024 #1 France-based private employer worldwide

45 countries (as at August 31, 2024)

80 million consumers served daily 8.5 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of April 3, 2025)

Attachment

Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights May 31, 2025