Dylan Scott Embraces New Era With Reflective And Confident Studio Album 'Easy Does It'

Multi-Platinum artist Dylan Scott enters a new chapter with laid-back charm, genre strength, and personal growth on full display

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Curb Records' multi-Platinum hitmaker Dylan Scott ushers in a new era with the release of his third studio album, 'Easy Does It', out now across all digital platforms. The 11-track project showcases Scott at his most self-assured and mature, weaving together themes of love, heartbreak, small-town pride, and fatherhood through a lens of unhurried reflection and life-earned perspective.

"I feel like I'm in the best stage of life so far, and this album reflects that for me,” Scott shares.“I don't know if that's because of my kids or being married as long as I have, or if it's just getting into my 30s, but I don't stress. I don't worry like I used to – we just go to work. As crazy as it sounds, I'm in that Easy Does It phase of life.”

Opening with the breakout single 'What He'll Never Have' - which has already surpassed 300 million global streams - the album finds Scott leaning into both sonic polish and lyrical sincerity. His signature baritone remains front and center, a point praised by The Tennessean, which noted the singer's vocal presence“takes center stage,” whether surrounded by full band arrangements or quieter moments of acoustic intimacy.

Throughout 'Easy Does It', Scott balances chart-ready energy with heartfelt storytelling. Tracks like the rollicking 'Country Till I Die', clever barroom favorite 'I Hate Whiskey', and romantic stunner 'Twice' reflect his dual ability to deliver both the weekend soundtrack and the wedding slow dance - a skill that's become one of his calling cards. 'Twice', in particular, has resonated with fans as a tribute to long-term love, mirroring Scott's own story of being with his wife since age 15.“I've been with my wife since I was 15 years old – she's the rock, she's the glue that holds this whole thing together,” Scott explains.“I didn't write 'Twice,' but I knew I had to have it the first time I heard it, because it just reminds me of my wife and our relationship. If I could, I wish I could live it twice.”

The record also highlights Scott's growing footprint as a live performer. He recently wrapped his most successful tour to date - the Country Till I Die Tour - with 10 sold-out shows and his first arena headlining dates. This fall, he'll hit the road again for the 'Easy Does It' Tour, with George Birge, Josh Ross, and Zach John King joining select dates. Scott will also appear at CMA Fest, performing at Spotify House on June 6 and Nissan Stadium on June 8.

Critics have applauded Easy Does It as a natural evolution for the Louisiana native. MusicRow praised 'I Hate Whiskey' for offering“a clever twist on a honky-tonk trope, delivered by a solid country hit maker,” while Holler called“What He'll Never Have”“infectious” and“cleverly composed.” The reflective ballad 'Back Forty' serves as a sentimental anchor, inspired by the very farmhouse where Scott's children are growing up outside Nashville.

With more than 4 billion career streams, six No. 1 singles, and a fast-growing headlining draw, Scott is firmly planting his flag as a mainstay in modern country music.

Listen to 'Easy Does It' now and view tour dates HERE .

