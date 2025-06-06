Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Growth: Projected To Reach $3.7Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 9.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Agricultural Fumigants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Agricultural Fumigants Global Market has shown a strong growth over the years with a promising forecast. As per The Business Research Company's latest report, the market size is expected to escalate from $2.38 billion in 2024 to $2.56 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is attributed to the increase in pest and disease management, need for food safety, rise in population, economic growth, and burgeoning agricultural production.

What Does The Future Hold For The Agricultural Fumigants Market ?

With an anticipated value of $3.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6%, this market is headed for a robust growth in the upcoming years. Several factors such as the rise in global trade and export, increasing crop losses, high demand for quality produce, and escalating disposable income are predicted to contribute to the potentially strong growth. The forecast period is also expected to witness major trends like biological fumigation, data-driven decision making, precision application, sustainable fumigants, and a surge in collaborations and partnerships.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Factors Are Driving The Agricultural Fumigants Market?

Over the years, the world has witnessed a steep surge in pest attacks, making it a major dispensable factor driving the growth of the agricultural fumigants market. The increased occurrence of pest attacks has generated a pressing need to control them, which in turn bolsters the demand for agricultural fumigants. Considering the data from the Food and Agricultural Organization of United Nations, approximately 20%-40% of the world's crop production is lost due to these pest attacks. The global economy faces a yearly brunt of $220 billion on account of plant diseases, while invasive insects cost $70 billion. Thus, the prevalence of pest attacks is slated to fuel the growth of the agricultural fumigants market during the forecast period.

Who Are The Major Players In The Agricultural Fumigants Market?

The agricultural fumigants market is governed by multiple players including ARKEMA SA, Nufarm Limited, Solvay SA, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, UPL Chemical Co., BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, Valent Biosciences, FMC Corporation, Dow AgroSciences LLC, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Chemtura Corporation, Degesch America Inc., Douglas Products and Packaging Company LLC, Ensystex II Inc., Janssen PMP, Nisus Corporation, Rentokil Initial plc, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Certis USA LLC, Corteva Agriscience, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gowan Company, Isagro S.p.A., Kenvos Biotech Co. Ltd., Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd., SGS SA, and Shenyang Fengshou Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Agricultural Fumigants Market?

An increasing trend gaining popularity is the upswing in partnerships and agreements between these key market agricultural fumigants market players. They are focused on forming these collaborations to develop innovative solutions to mitigate pest attacks and stimulate business growth. For instance, in January 2022, Mustgrow, an agricultural biotechnology company based in Canada, signed an exclusive agreement with Bayer, a renowned Germany-based multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company. The agenda of the agreement is to evaluate the efficacy and economic potential of MustGrow's biological technology in significant agricultural regions.

How Is The Agricultural Fumigants Market Segmented?

The agricultural fumigants market report entails a segmentation as follows:

1 By Type: Methyl Bromide, Chloropicrin, Phosphine, Metam Sodium, 1,3-Dichloropropene, Other Agricultural Fumigants

2 By Crop Type: Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crop Types

3 By Form: Solid, Liquid, Gaseous

4 By Pest Control Method: Vacuum Chamber Fumigation, Tarpaulin, Structural, Non-Tarp Fumigation By Injection, Other Pest Control Methods

5 By Application: Warehouse & Silos, Soil

The report further delineates the subsegments.

What Are The Regional Insights On The Agricultural Fumigants Market?

In 2024, the agricultural fumigants market was primarily dominated by North America. During the forecast period, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Insecticides Global Market Report 2025



Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2025



Biopesticides Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.