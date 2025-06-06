100 Women In Finance Celebrates Luxembourg Launch With Industry Gathering

With the launch of its 33rd global location in Luxembourg, 100 Women in Finance expands its footprint and advances its mission to empower women in finance.

LUXEMBOURG, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 100 Women in Finance (100WF), a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing women at every career stage in the finance industry, marked a significant milestone in its growing presence in Luxembourg with a celebratory event at the European Convention Center on June 5. The evening brought together over 150 financial and investment professionals for a thought-provoking discussion and networking reception, underscoring the energy and engagement that has developed since the location was first announced earlier this year.The launch featured a fireside chat with Deborah Zurkow, Global Head of Investments at Allianz Global Investors and recipient of 100 Women in Finance's 2024 EMEA Industry Leadership Award, moderated by Rehana Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of 100 Women in Finance. Their conversation explored the evolving investment landscape, leadership in finance, and personal reflections on building an impactful career, setting the tone for an evening of insight and connection among industry professionals."It was an honour to have been part of the launch event of the Luxembourg location of 100 Women in Finance. Empowering women to achieve their full potential in every step of their career goes hand in hand with visibility and networking initiatives like this that help showcase today's top female talent and inspire the next generation. I've no doubt that further expanding 100 Women in Finance's global reach with this new location will help unlock the type of events and knowledge sharing opportunities that will help even more women in Luxembourg succeed on their career paths,” said Deborah Zurkow, Global Head of Investments, Allianz Global Investors.“When we expand into financial centers like Luxembourg, we are not just adding a pin to the map. We are amplifying the voices of women in finance where decisions are made,” said Rehana Farrell, CEO of 100 Women in Finance.“This launch reflects the strength of local demand for inclusive leadership and the momentum of our global mission. By building community, elevating dialogue, and fostering leadership, we ensure that women are equipped to shape the future of the industry.”The evening opened with welcoming remarks by Martina Ben-Shaul, Executive Director at CIBC Capital Markets (Europe) SA, and Founding Member and Co-Chair of the 100WF Luxembourg Committee, and Isabelle Nicks, Independent Director, and Founding Member and Co-Chair of the 100WF Luxembourg Committee. Luxembourg's Finance Minister Gilles Roth welcomed 100 Women in Finance to the country and underscored the launch as a timely and strategic milestone via video address, emphasizing the importance of diversity in maintaining a competitive and innovative financial sector, and noting that Luxembourg's position as a global financial hub makes it uniquely suited to advance inclusive leadership. The Minister praised 100WF's mission to empower women at every career stage and encouraged professionals across the industry to engage with the organization and support the next generation of female leaders. Closing remarks were delivered by Claire Pauze, Senior Counsel at Allianz Global Investors and a recent appointment to the 100WF Luxembourg Committee.The event was made possible through the generous support of sponsors Allianz Global Investors, CIBC, PwC Luxembourg, and Schroders, and builds on the early momentum of 100WF's programming in the region. Since the organization began exploring the possibility of establishing a local presence in Luxembourg, the volunteer committee has organized several well-received events, fostered connections across the finance industry and laid the groundwork for a robust slate of future programming.“We are excited to bring 100 Women in Finance to Luxembourg and formally join this global network,” said Martina Ben-Shaul Co-Chair of the 100WF Luxembourg Committee.“Our presence in Luxembourg will empower women across the financial industry through education, peer engagement, and leadership opportunities tailored to our market.”“With support from our local institutions and industry partners, we are committed to fostering talent development, promoting diverse leadership, and contributing to a more inclusive and connected financial community here in Luxembourg,” said Isabelle Nicks, Co-Chair of the 100WF Luxembourg Committee. "We are proud of the commitment of our local leaders and their institutions to gender equity and excited to have so many men join us as we advance the global Vision 30/40 of 100WF.”100 Women in Finance welcomes all individuals committed to advancing inclusive leadership. Our global community thrives through the engagement of professionals across the industry, and we recognize the importance of collaboration from all who share our vision. Whether a long-standing supporter or new to our network, every individual plays a role in building a more inclusive financial industry. We invite all professionals to join our global community of more than 35,000 subscribers and help shape a more equitable future for finance.About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. The organization's membership spans 30+ locations worldwide and is fueled by a network of over 600 global volunteers and corporate partners who collaborate to deliver education, peer engagement, and impact initiatives. Guided by Vision 30/40, 100 Women in Finance aspires to shape the future of leadership in finance, aiming for women to hold 30% of senior investment and executive roles by 2040. Visit 100women to learn more.# # #

