DFI Piling To Exhibit At EPC Show 2025 In Houston, TX
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DFI Piling is thrilled to announce that they will be exhibiting at the highly anticipated EPC Show 2025 , taking place on June 11 and 12 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. This premier event unites professionals from across the engineering, procurement, and construction sectors, and the DFI Piling team are eager to engage with attendees about how our solutions are reshaping heavy industrial construction.
About the EPC Show 2025
The Energy Projects Conference & Expo (EPC Show) 2025 is one of the largest global event for professionals working on major energy projects. For the first time, the show brings together five leading conferences under one roof, uniting over 3,000 engineering, construction, commissioning, supply chain, operations, and maintenance professionals. This is your opportunity to learn how to successfully deliver and operate major energy projects in today's complex and challenging environment.
Attendees will benefit from insights into the successful delivery and operation of major energy projects in today's complex landscape. The event will feature over 1,500 project owner/operators and EPC firms, with roles spanning project development and execution, procurement, technology and licensing, regulatory affairs, and more.
Free Attendance for Project Owner/Operators: If you are a current full-time employee of an owner/operator company, you qualify for a complimentary pass to attend the Energy Projects Conference & Exhibition. Some of the participating companies include Cheniere, Shell, ExxonMobil, Total Energies, and many more.
The conference tracks include:
LNG Export – Engineering & Construction
LNG Export – Operations, Maintenance & Turnarounds
Hydrogen + Ammonia – Engineering & Construction
Midstream – Engineering & Construction
Petrochem + Refining – Engineering & Construction
Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) – Engineering & Construction
Experts in Heavy Industrial Foundation Solutions
DFI Piling is a trusted name in the deep foundation industry, offering complete turn-key services for steel driven, helical, and sheet pile systems. With over 55 years of experience, we bring innovation, precision, and reliability to the most complex industrial projects across North America and Australia.
DFI Piling offers custom-designed, purpose-built installation equipment that is engineered to perform reliably in extreme conditions and remote environments. During the EPC Show, our team will highlight DFI's ability to install piles exceeding 70 feet in continuous length- an essential advantage for overcoming complex geotechnical challenges, improving project schedules, and reducing cost overruns.
Your Direct Source for Steel Piling Materials
Beyond installation, DFI Piling sets itself apart as a direct manufacturer and supplier of piling materials, offering helical piles, steel driven piles, and pile accessories to end users. Whether for contractors, engineering firms, or project owners managing their own procurement, our integrated model provides unmatched control over quality, lead times, and cost.
DFI is uniquely positioned to support clients who require high-performance, certified piling materials delivered directly-without relying on intermediaries. This streamlined approach minimizes risk, reduces delays, and enhances project planning flexibility.
Fully Integrated Project Support from Start to Finish
At DFI, they offer vertically integrated services ensure seamless execution across every stage of your foundation project:
Engineering & Design
In-house engineering team collaborates with clients to develop tailored pile designs and testing programs that meet both geotechnical and structural requirements.
Pre-Drilling
DFI Piling has a fleet of mobile air and auger drilling rigs and is equipped to handle challenging ground conditions efficiently and safely.
Survey & Layout
Using the latest technology, DFI's survey team delivers precise layouts for foundations and field fabrication of pile caps-ensuring accuracy and helping keep your project on schedule.
Manufacturing & Supply
DFI owns and operates its own independent piling pipe mill and also sources materials from vetted local and international mills, maintaining a robust inventory to meet urgent project timelines.
Installation
DFI's experienced crews and proprietary equipment are built to handle complex installations-including remote, harsh, and environmentally sensitive sites-resolving challenges efficiently and in real time.
Load Testing
DFI Piling performs dynamic and static testing using their own equipment to verify load capacity, optimize designs, and ensure structural performance.
Pile Cap Services
DFI Piling teams handle pile cutting and cap installation efficiently, helping clients close out foundation phases with confidence.
End-of-Life Extraction
DFI Piling provides vibratory or rotary pile extraction services to enable reuse or recycling of piling material-helping clients meet their sustainability goals during site decommissioning and reduce overall environmental impact.
Let's Build the Future-Together
"We extend our sincere thanks to our clients and industry partners for their continued trust. Join us at booth E3 during EPC Show 2025 to learn more about how DFI Piling can support your next heavy industrial project." - Johan Liebenberg
Save the Date: June 11–12, 2025
George R. Brown Convention Center – Houston, TX
About DFI Piling
DFI Piling is a multi-national, financially secure piling contractor specializing in the design, supply, and installation of deep foundation systems. As one of the largest helical pile manufacturers in the U.S., and a leader in driven steel pile systems, we deliver performance-driven solutions with precision and reliability.
For more information, visit or connect with our team at the EPC Show.
