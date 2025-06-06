Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Aker Horizons ASA: Minutes From Extraordinary General Meeting


2025-06-06 10:16:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORNEBU, Norway, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting of Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company") was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice published on 15 May 2025, including to decrease the share capital and to distribute the Company's shares in Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH") as dividend-in-kind to the Company's shareholders, subject to, among other things, completion of the share capital decrease and the conditions to complete the merger between AKHH and Aker MergerCo AS (the "Merger") having been met. The Merger is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2025. The Board of Directors will later decide on and communicate key dates for the dividend in-kind distribution.

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on .

For further information:
Investor Relations:
Jonas Gamre
Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92
E-mail: [email protected]

Media:
Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4160268

The following files are available for download:

Aker Horizons ASA Minutes of EGM 6 June 2025 complete
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN06062025003732001241ID1109645676

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search