Starlight Children's Foundation Launches Play Week Initiative To Commemorate International Day Of Play
Hospital stays can bring fear, frustration and anxiety for kids and that's why Starlight exists. Through its offerings of play-based programming, kids can find relief and positive distraction from tests and procedures. When play is at the heart of a child's treatment, it can have a substantial positive effect, reducing pain levels, helping kids feel more prepared and comply with treatment, while supporting childhood development.
Starlight offers its vital programs free of charge to its nationwide network of children's hospitals and healthcare facilities. Through partners such as the LEGO Group , Hasbro and others , Starlight provides high-quality toys and games that every child loves, reaching 3 million kids annually at 824 hospitals across the U.S.
Starlight Children's Foundation invites individuals, corporations, and the community to support Starlight's Play Week campaign and make a lasting impact on the lives of children facing illness.
About Starlight Children's Foundation
Hospital stays can be lonely, stressful, and scary. That's why Starlight exists. Founded in 1982, Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families through vital programs that impact millions of kids annually. Donor-funded and offered free of charge to hospitals and families, Starlight programs unleash the power of play, empowering kids with a renewed sense of optimism, resilience, and courage. Starlight is a top-rated charity committed to the equitable allocation of programs to its nationwide hospital network. Healing begins with happinessTM.
