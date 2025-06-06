Revolver Podcasts And Caracol TV Bring Acclaimed Telenovela La Esclava Blanca To U.S. Podcast Listeners

Epic Colombian Drama Makes Its U.S. Audio Debut in Groundbreaking Serialized Format

DALLAS, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, in collaboration with Caracol TV, proudly announces the exclusive U.S. release of La Esclava Blanca ("The White Slave"), a powerful, audio-adapted version of the internationally acclaimed Colombian television series. This gripping telenovela, now transformed into an immersive podcast experience, weaves a sweeping tale of justice, love, and identity set against the brutal legacy of slavery in 19th-century Latin America.

La Esclava Blanca tells the story of Victoria Quintero, the orphaned daughter of wealthy Spanish landowners who is secretly raised by runaway slaves in a hidden maroon community after her parents are murdered in a conspiracy to steal their estate. Believed to be dead, Victoria spends her youth among those who risked everything to protect her-until a violent raid tears the only family she's ever known apart.

Escaping death once again, Victoria is sent to a convent in Spain, where she's trained to become a noblewoman. Years later, she returns to her birthplace of Santa Marta under a false identity-posing as a Spanish aristocrat engaged to the very man who orchestrated her family's destruction. Her goal is to rescue the enslaved community she grew up with, expose the truth behind her parents' deaths, and reunite with Miguel, the forbidden childhood love she never forgot.

"This is a deeply moving story of courage, betrayal, and resilience-one that feels as relevant today as ever," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "Our partnership with Caracol continues to spotlight unforgettable stories that resonate far beyond their origins, and La Esclava Blanca is a shining example of that."

Lisette Osorio, Caracol Televisión's Vice President of International Sales, added: "We are highly motivated by the expansion of our podcast offerings with reVolver, bringing a global hit like La Esclava Blanca to new audiences. Local stories, when built on a powerful concept, naturally resonate globally, showcasing the universal impact of compelling storytelling."

The serialized podcast adaptation of La Esclava Blanca is available exclusively on the reVolver Podcasts platform, with new episodes released weekly. With rich sound design, dramatic performances, and faithful adaptation of the original series, it offers an unforgettable listening experience for fans of historical drama, suspense, and romance.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at . For more information about the company, visit .

About Caracol

Caracol Televisión is the leading Colombian television network in Spanish-language content, having produced several of the industry's most successful and innovative shows and formats over the past 50 years. It is a global pioneer, producing over 1,800 hours of content annually and boasting significant international sales experience across more than 180 countries on five continents. Today, Caracol Televisión operates as a genuine content production hub, with its global influence expanding through its international business division. With offices in Miami, Madrid, and Bogotá, Caracol Internacional distributes dramas, series, documentaries, movies, web series, podcasts, and entertainment formats created by Caracol TV, which have crossed cultural and linguistic barriers, becoming globally recognized products.

