Europe's Rice Noodles Market To Surpass USD 3.85 Billion By 2030: Thai President Foods, Nongshim Co., And Toyo Suisan Kaisha Dominate

The Europe Rice Noodles Market was valued at USD 2.18 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.86 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.99%. The market is witnessing sustained growth as European consumers increasingly turn to gluten-free and health-conscious dietary options. The popularity of Asian cuisine across urban centers has made rice noodles a sought-after alternative to traditional pasta, particularly among individuals seeking low-calorie and plant-based meals.

Convenience-driven demand, fueled by busy lifestyles and a rising preference for ready-to-eat products, is further boosting the market. Leading companies are responding with innovative product offerings, including organic, non-GMO, and pre-cooked rice noodles, aimed at satisfying evolving consumer preferences and expanding their footprint across the continent.

Key Market Driver

Rising Popularity of Asian Cuisine: The growing appeal of Asian cuisine is a key factor driving the expansion of the Europe rice noodles market. As European consumers explore more global flavors, dishes from Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Japanese cuisines have gained mainstream traction. Rice noodles, which are integral to these culinary traditions, have seen increased demand both in foodservice establishments and at-home meal preparation. The proliferation of Asian restaurants, food delivery platforms, and specialty grocery outlets offering authentic ingredients has made rice noodles more accessible than ever. Social media and digital food culture are further popularizing these dishes, with consumers experimenting with Asian recipes, thus embedding rice noodles more firmly into the European dietary landscape.

Key Market Challenge

Competition from Traditional Wheat-Based Noodles: Despite growing interest in rice noodles, the market faces strong competition from long-established wheat-based noodles and pasta products in Europe. Wheat-based noodles enjoy widespread familiarity, lower pricing, and a vast assortment of options in both shape and culinary application. These factors make it challenging for rice noodles to gain a comparable market share. Price sensitivity remains a concern, especially since rice noodles are often positioned as premium or specialty products. Additionally, cultural preferences and ingrained consumption habits surrounding wheat-based pasta can slow the adoption of rice noodles, particularly in regions where traditional cuisine dominates consumer choice.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Preference for Gluten-Free and Health-Conscious Foods: The rising demand for gluten-free products across Europe is a prominent trend benefiting the rice noodles market. With increasing awareness of celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, and the broader health movement toward clean eating, rice noodles are gaining favor as a naturally gluten-free, easy-to-digest alternative to wheat-based options. Consumers are also drawn to rice noodles due to their lighter calorie profile and suitability for low-fat or allergen-friendly diets. This shift in preference aligns with a broader wellness trend across Europe, encouraging brands to introduce organic, clean-label, and minimally processed rice noodle offerings to meet the needs of this growing health-conscious segment.

Key Players Profiled in Europe's Rice Noodles Market



Thai President Foods Public Company Limited

Nongshim Co., Ltd.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

Nasoya Foods USA, LLC

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd.

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Lotus Foods Inc.

Annie Chun's, Inc.

Embridge Foods, Inc. Natural Earth Products Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Europe Rice Noodles Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Europe Rice Noodles Market, By Product Type:



Vermicelli

Stick

Wide Others

Europe Rice Noodles Market, By Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Europe Rice Noodles Market, By Country:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Russia Rest of Europe

