Trump 'Not Interested' In Call With Elon Musk, Say Reports

U.S. President Donald Trump is“not interested” in speaking with Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX (SPACEX) CEO Elon Musk, a senior White House official told NBC News on Friday, dismissing reports of a scheduled call aimed at resolving the ongoing public feud between the two.

“There are no plans for that today,” added Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, in response to a Politico report suggesting that aides had organized a Friday call with Musk to“broker a peace,” according to CNBC's report.

“There are no calls on the books-at least not now,” confirmed another White Official official to Reuters.

An administration official also told NBC that“there could be anything,” while also expressing a desire to“de-escalate a very unfortunate situation.”

The dispute between the U.S. President and the world's richest man escalated into a public confrontation Thursday, with both men lobbing personal and political attacks online.

The clash was triggered earlier in the week after Musk described Trump's legislative proposal as a“disgusting abomination.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said Musk“knew the inner workings of the bill” and suggested the billionaire was upset about provisions that eliminate electric vehicle tax credits – a key component of Tesla's business model. Musk and his allies rejected that claim.

The conflict then intensified on social media. Musk claimed Trump would have lost the 2024 election without his financial backing.

Trump responded by implying the federal government could revoke existing contracts with Musk's companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk, in turn, made a series of provocative allegations, referencing Trump's supposed presence in the“Epstein files” and calling for the president's impeachment.

Tesla's stock fell more than 14% on Thursday as the public rift between Musk and Trump played out, marking its steepest single-day drop since 2020 and becoming the worst-performing large-cap stock of 2025.

The shares were up more than 4% in pre-market trade on Friday, while broader markets also traded in the green.

