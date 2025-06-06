5 Dream WWE Matches For Mariah May Fans Want To See

From Charlotte Flair to Tiffany Stratton, here are 5 dream opponents WWE could book against rising star Mariah May in the near future.

Charlotte Flair remains one of the most iconic female wrestlers in WWE history. Even though her match with Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 didn't hit the mark, Flair is still a major presence and could help shape the next generation. Mariah May facing Flair would be a huge test. It's a chance for May to learn, grow, and get that major spotlight. For Flair, it's also a chance to pass the torch and help build the future of WWE's women's division.

With WWE regularly hosting international premium live events, the UK is bound to get another big show soon. London has even been pushing for a future WrestleMania. A home-country showdown between Becky Lynch and Mariah May would be the perfect high-profile match for that setting. While Lynch is nearing the phase of her career where she'll help elevate younger names, this one could be both symbolic and meaningful.

Wrestling fans have been comparing Mariah May and Tiffany Stratton for a while now. Both are excellent in-ring performers with strong characters and charisma to spare. With May now in WWE, the chances of this dream match finally happening are higher than ever. Both just 26, this could not only be a one-off but it could become a long-term rivalry that drives forward the division for years to come.

Masha Slamovich may not be part of the WWE roster, but she's a major name in TNA and currently holds the Knockouts World Championship. With Jordynne Grace no longer around, Slamovich has taken the top spot in TNA's women's division. Thanks to WWE's ongoing collaboration with TNA, a match between Slamovich and May isn't far-fetched.

Similar to the Joe Hendry–Trick Williams storyline, this could be another big NXT spotlight match. With Shawn Michaels overseeing the women's division in NXT, a one-off clash or even a mini-feud between May and Slamovich could be a standout.

Both 26 years old, Mariah May and Jaida Parker are seen as key players in WWE's future. Their paths are likely to cross in NXT, where both are building momentum. While May comes in with more polish and international experience, Parker has been making steady improvements both in-ring and on the mic. With top names like Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer moving to the main roster, Parker vs. May could be one of NXT's marquee rivalries going forward.