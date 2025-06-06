Canada's Mark Carney Dials PM Modi, Invites Him To G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pleasure after receiving a call from Canadian Prime Minister Mark J Carney, congratulating him on his recent election victory. During the conversation, Modi also thanked Carney for extending an invitation to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.
“Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month,” Modi wrote on X.
“As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,” he added.
Highlighting the strong ties between the two nations, Modi described India and Canada as vibrant democracies connected through deep people-to-people relationships. He emphasised that both countries are committed to working together with renewed vigour, driven by mutual respect and shared interests.
Modi concluded by expressing his eagerness to meet Prime Minister Carney and other world leaders at the Summit, signalling a continued focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and global collaboration.
The 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit will be held in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, from June 15 to 17.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment