Elon Musk Vs Donald Trump: Tesla Boss' Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St Claire Joins Debate Offers POTUS 'Breakup Advice
“Hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice,” the 26-year-old quipped on X, after Musk fired off a series of posts accusing Trump of ingratitude and claiming credit for his 2024 win.
“Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk wrote, insisting Democrats would've taken the House and narrowed the Grand Old Party candidate in the Senate without his backing.“Such ingratitude,” Musk added in a separate post.'One Big Beautiful Bill' in the way
The rift between Elon Musk and Donald Trump erupted over criticism of the POTUS's "One Big Beautiful Bill,' a sweeping tax-and-spending package Musk said will explode the deficit.Also Read | Harsh Goenka's hilarious contribution to Elon Musk vs Trump memefest
The rife quickly escalated into a political standoff, with both men trading sharp jabs and accusations. Musk accused President Donald Trump of being named in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files - claiming that's the "real reason" they've never been fully released, as per multiple reports.Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair
St. Clair, who went public earlier this year with her claims that she and Elon Musk share a child, also revealed in an interview with Wall Street Journal that the tech mogul allegedly offered her a $15 million hush deal, along with $100,000 a month until the child turned 21 - an offer she declined.Also Read | 'Putin offers peace deal': Elon Musk, Trump's bitter fallout spurs memes, jokes
“I don't want my son to feel like he's a secret,” she reportedly told Musk's top aide, Jared Birchall.Musk's response to the claims
Musk, who has at least 14 children with four women, previously maintained that he does not know“for sure” whether St Clair's child is his but the“Probability of Paternity was 99.9999%,” according to test results that came back, the Journal reported.Also Read | Elon Musk's net worth dips $34 billion overnight amid feud with Donald Trump
According to multiple sources close to the tech mogul, the number of Musk's children is“much higher than publicly known,” they told The Journal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment