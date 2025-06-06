Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Announces Elections In April 2026
"I am announcing to the citizens of the country that the election will be held on any day in the first half of April 2026," Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who leads the caretaker government, said in a speech to the nation.
In 2024, Bangladesh was plunged into political turmoil as widespread protests swept through the nation, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August, who currently is in exile in India.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
