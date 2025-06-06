Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Announces Elections In April 2026

2025-06-06 10:10:21
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladesh elections : Bangladesh will hold elections in early April 2026 for the first time since a mass uprising overthrew the government last year, interim leader Muhammad Yunus said Friday.

"I am announcing to the citizens of the country that the election will be held on any day in the first half of April 2026," Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who leads the caretaker government, said in a speech to the nation.

In 2024, Bangladesh was plunged into political turmoil as widespread protests swept through the nation, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August, who currently is in exile in India.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

