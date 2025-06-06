Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Serabi : Announces that on June 5, the Board of Directors approved the vesting of Conditional Share Awards that had been granted for the 2022 calendar year pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan. In aggregate a total of 482,528 new ordinary shares were calculated as being due to vest to participants under the LTIP. Serabi shares T are trading unchanged at $3.18.

