Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Quarterhill Inc.

2025-06-06 10:07:52
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Quarterhill Inc. : Announced the appointment of David Charron as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 17, 2025. Charron brings more than 15 years of public company CFO experience and a proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence in global technology businesses. Quarterhill Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.39.

MENAFN06062025000212011056ID1109645616

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

