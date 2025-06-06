Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Generation Mining Limited : Thanks the Province of Ontario for urging the federal government to invest in shovel-ready strategic mineral projects, including our Marathon Copper-Palladium Project, that are critical to building a secure domestic supply chain. Generation Mining Limited shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.38.

