Body Of Man Recovered From Under Rubble In Lutsk, Injury Toll Rises To 27

Emergency crews continue to clear the debris of the destroyed building, and more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Rescue teams from Rivne region have arrived to assist with the emergency operation, alongside municipal equipment and support from various local services.

A Point of Invincibility has been set up in the city, where residents can rest and charge their phones. Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross, SES psychologists, and all necessary emergency services are on site to aid victims.

As reported earlier, during the night of June 6, Russia launched a massive combined aerial attack on Ukraine, using 452 aerial weapons, including Shahed drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 406 of them.

Initial reports from Lutsk mentioned at least 16 injured, but the toll has since risen. Damage was inflicted on residential buildings, a hotel, administrative facilities, and civilian infrastructure, including a furniture workshop and repair facilities.

