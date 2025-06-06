Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Ambassador Maternova On Kremlin's Brutal Retaliation Strike: Russia Humiliated And Furious


2025-06-06 10:06:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, her remarks were shared in a Facebook post following one of the largest overnight air attacks by Russia.

Mathernová described spending the night in a bomb shelter in Kyiv with her brother Peter, an experienced oncologist visiting her in Ukraine.

“He's an experienced oncologist, a tough man who faces death regularly among his patients. But this night, he was scared. We all were,” she wrote.

According to her, Russia launched 407 attack drones, six ballistic missiles, and 38 cruise missiles hitting Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine.

Mathernová called the attack "an attack in retaliation for Ukraine's spectacular and daring Operation Spiderweb," which reportedly disabled over 30% of Russia's strategic bombers - the same bombers used almost daily to terrorize Ukrainian civilians.

“Russia is humiliated and furious. Their response is savage. They kill every night. But while Ukrainians target military strategic infrastructure, Russia kills civilians. They bomb apartment buildings and playgrounds. They murder mothers with small children,” she emphasized.

She highlighted that Ukraine is paying the highest price - human lives - in its fight for freedom and peace, not just for itself, but for the whole democratic world.

“Ukraine deserves admiration and massive support from the democratic world,” she concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on June 6, Russia launched one of its largest air attacks against Ukraine, using more than 400 drones and over 40 missiles, including ballistic ones.

MENAFN06062025000193011044ID1109645593

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search