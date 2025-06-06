EU Ambassador Maternova On Kremlin's Brutal Retaliation Strike: Russia Humiliated And Furious

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, her remarks were shared in a Facebook post following one of the largest overnight air attacks by Russia.

Mathernová described spending the night in a bomb shelter in Kyiv with her brother Peter, an experienced oncologist visiting her in Ukraine.

“He's an experienced oncologist, a tough man who faces death regularly among his patients. But this night, he was scared. We all were,” she wrote.

According to her, Russia launched 407 attack drones, six ballistic missiles, and 38 cruise missiles hitting Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine.

Mathernová called the attack "an attack in retaliation for Ukraine's spectacular and daring Operation Spiderweb," which reportedly disabled over 30% of Russia's strategic bombers - the same bombers used almost daily to terrorize Ukrainian civilians.

“Russia is humiliated and furious. Their response is savage. They kill every night. But while Ukrainians target military strategic infrastructure, Russia kills civilians. They bomb apartment buildings and playgrounds. They murder mothers with small children,” she emphasized.

She highlighted that Ukraine is paying the highest price - human lives - in its fight for freedom and peace, not just for itself, but for the whole democratic world.

“Ukraine deserves admiration and massive support from the democratic world,” she concluded.

