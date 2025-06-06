403
Galgotias Tech Graduate Lands ₹21 LPA Product Engineering Role At Juspay
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) For Harshvardhan Bahukhandi, a final-year B.Tech student specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at Galgotias University, the journey to a ₹21 LPA Product Engineering role at Juspay began long before placement season. It started in the hills of Kotdwara, Uttarakhand, where a young boy discovered an early fascination with technology and coding. That spark of curiosity turned into something much larger at Galgotias University, where Harshvardhan's passion for technology was nurtured through a robust academic framework. "What I found at Galgotias wasn't just a syllabus, it was a dynamic, evolving environment that encouraged exploration and practical application," he recalls.
At Galgotias University, this early passion was refined through a curriculum that integrated emerging technologies with strong academic foundations. As a student of artificial intelligence and data science, he had access to courses that built his foundation in core areas like machine learning, data analytics, and intelligent systems. These were supported by state-of-the-art labs that enabled hands-on learning aligned with the evolving needs of the tech industry.
Galgotias' industry-aligned learning approach played a crucial role in bridging the gap between classroom learning and the rapidly changing tech landscape. Exposure to industry-standard tools and platforms gave Harshvardhan the edge he needed to tackle complex interview rounds with confidence.
But technical skills alone weren't the whole story.
Structured Placement Support and Industry Readiness
Galgotias University's placement support system played a central role in preparing Harshvardhan for a high-growth opportunity like Juspay. The university's placement cell provided a series of carefully planned initiatives, from mock interviews and aptitude training to resume-building workshops and communication skill development that helped bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations.
These efforts were not just reactive to placement season, they were built into the student journey, ensuring that career preparation started early and evolved with the student. Galgotias also provided opportunities to participate in coding bootcamps and hackathons that simulated real-world pressure and strengthened practical problem-solving skills for its students.
The Role of Mentorship and Academic Guidance
Equally critical to Harshvardhan's growth was the mentorship he received from faculty. Professors supported him both in coursework and beyond, offering clarity on concepts, guiding him on technical projects, and mentoring him during the placement preparation. The one-on-one academic mentorship created a strong support system, helping him approach challenges with greater clarity and confidence.
The university's learning environment also encouraged independence and initiative, skills that proved invaluable during technical interviews and project-based assessments.
At Galgotias University, success stories like Harshvardhan's are shaped not just by ambition, but by an academic framework designed to evolve with industry trends, supported by people and programs that place student development at the core. His story is a powerful reminder of what can happen when talent is supported by the right opportunities, every step of the way.
