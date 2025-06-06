Florida Realtors®: June Is National Homeownership Month

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors®, along with Realtors® in the Sunshine State and across the U.S., celebrate June as National Homeownership Month. The recognition acknowledges the importance of owning a home and the impact it has on the lives of American families, local communities and the nation's economic health. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of National Homeownership Month.

"Owning a home is about more than putting a roof over your family's head – it is part of the American dream, and it's often the biggest financial investment that a person makes in their lifetime," said 2025 Florida Realtors® President Tim Weisheyer, broker-owner, Dream Builders Realty and dbrCommercial Real Estate Services in Central Florida. "For generations, it has offered the opportunity to build community, served as a pathway to the middle class, and the ability to pass down wealth to your children.

"Every day, Realtors in Florida promote housing opportunities and help people realize the American dream of homeownership."

For generations of families, homeownership has been essential to their plans for their lives and their futures. Beyond the emotional and social benefits, homeownership builds household wealth. A homeowner's average net worth in 2024 was $400,000 – about 40 times that of a renter at $10,400, according to the Aspen Institute's Financial Security Program.

In the first quarter of 2025, the homeownership rate in Florida was 68.2%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. At the same time last year, it was 69.7%. The U.S. homeownership rate in 1Q 2025 was 65.1%.

This national spotlight on homeownership began as a weeklong recognition in 1995 and was first proclaimed to last the entire month in June 2002 under former President George W. Bush.

Realtors are celebrating this June as Homeownership Month with homebuyers and sellers in communities across Florida, with the help of materials from Florida Realtors® . The National Association of Realtors (NAR) also has info and more available on its Homeownership Month Resources webpage .

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) offers assistance and helpful info on homeownership, housing policies, programs, counseling and more at their website .

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 50 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom is available at .

