Hospital PMI® At 52% May 2025 Hospital ISM® Report On Business®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE, Ariz., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic activity in the hospital subsector expanded in May for the 21st consecutive month and the 38th time in the last 40 months, say the nation's hospital supply executives in the latest Hospital ISM ® Report On Business® . The report was issued today by Nancy LeMaster, MBA, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Hospital Business Survey Committee: "The Hospital PMI® registered 52 percent in May, a 3-percentage point decrease from the April reading of 55 percent. The Business Activity Index remained in expansion territory for the seventh straight month. The New Orders Index was 'unchanged' in May, and the Employment Index was in expansion territory for the second consecutive month. The Supplier Deliveries Index expanded (which indicates slower delivery performance) for the second straight month. The Case Mix Index returned to expansion territory in May, registering 53 percent, an increase of 3.5 percentage points from the reading of 49.5 percent reported in April. The Days Payable Outstanding Index returned to expansion in May, registering 51.5 percent, up 2.5 percentage points from the 49 percent reported in April. The Technology Spend Index reading of 59 percent is an increase of 2.5 percentage points compared to the 56.5 percent recorded in April. The Touchless Orders Index returned to expansion territory in May, registering 51.5 percent, up 2 percentage points from the reading of 49.5 percent reported in April." LeMaster continues, "Tariffs continue to be the top-of-mind concern for Hospital Business Survey panelists. Some indicated they were taking a 'wait-and-see' approach, while others indicated they had increased purchases of equipment and supplies to reduce potential tariff impacts. Group purchasing organization (GPO) contracts that limit price increases over the length of the agreement were credited with preventing some increases, while other facilities began to experience higher prices. Volumes were mixed, with some hospitals having strong elective procedure traffic and others showing a decrease relative to the previous month. Comments related to employment ranged from hospitals experiencing planned head-count reductions to others continuing to hire for clinical positions. Increases in inventory levels were attributed to planned buying related to tariff threats. There were limited concerns regarding supplier deliveries, product shortages or substitutions voiced in this month's report."

Hospital PMI® History

Month Hospital PMI ® Month Hospital PMI ® May 2025 52.0 Nov 2024 58.5 Apr 2025 55.0 Oct 2024 51.9 Mar 2025 51.0 Sep 2024 55.0 Feb 2025 56.0 Aug 2024 58.6 Jan 2025 53.5 Jul 2024 53.3 Dec 2024 56.3 Jun 2024 55.8 Average for 12 months – 54.7 High – 58.6 Low – 51.0

About This Report

The information compiled in this report is for the month of May 2025.

The Hospital PMI® was developed in collaboration with the Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management (AHRMM), an association for the health care supply chain profession, and a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association (AHA).

The data presented herein is obtained from a survey of hospital supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. ISM® makes no representation, other than that stated within this release, regarding the individual company data collection procedures. The data should be compared to all other economic data sources when used in decision-making.

Data and Method of Presentation

The Hospital ISM® Report On Business® is based on data compiled from hospital purchasing and supply executives nationwide. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. For each of the indicators measured (Business Activity, New Orders, Employment, Supplier Deliveries, Inventories, Prices, Prices: Pharmaceuticals, Prices: Supplies, Backlog of Orders, Imports, Inventory Sentiment, Case Mix, Days Payable Outstanding, Technology Spend, and Touchless Orders), this report shows the percentage reporting each response and the diffusion index. Responses represent raw data and are never changed. Beginning in January 2021, the Report On Business ® staff and consultants are gathering market information to better validate the Exports Index. Exports Index data are still being collected.

The Hospital PMI® is a composite index computed from the following, equally weighted indexes: Business Activity, New Orders, Employment and Supplier Deliveries. Diffusion indexes have the properties of leading indicators and are convenient summary measures showing the prevailing direction of change and the scope of change. A Hospital PMI ® index reading above 50 percent indicates that the hospital sub-sector is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally declining. For the sub-indexes, except Supplier Deliveries, an index reading above 50 percent indicates that the sub-index is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally contracting. A Supplier Deliveries Index above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries and below 50 percent indicates faster deliveries.

The Hospital ISM® Report On Business® survey is sent out to the Hospital Business Survey Panel respondents the first part of each month. Respondents are asked to ONLY report on U.S. operations for the current month. ISM® receives survey responses throughout most of any given month, with the majority of respondents generally waiting until late in the month to submit responses to give the most accurate picture of current business activity. ISM® then compiles the report for release on the fifth business day of the following month.

ISM ROB Content

The Institute for Supply Management® ("ISM") Report On Business® (Manufacturing, Services, and Hospital reports) ("ISM ROB") contains information, text, files, images, video, sounds, musical works, works of authorship, applications, and any other materials or content (collectively, "Content") of ISM ("ISM ROB Content"). ISM ROB Content is protected by copyright, trademark, trade secret, and other laws, and as between you and ISM, ISM owns and retains all rights in the ISM ROB Content. ISM hereby grants you a limited, revocable, non-sublicensable license to access and display on your individual device the ISM ROB Content (excluding any software code) solely for your personal, non-commercial use. The ISM ROB Content shall also contain Content of users and other ISM licensors. Except as provided herein or as explicitly allowed in writing by ISM, you shall not copy, download, stream, capture, reproduce, duplicate, archive, upload, modify, translate, publish, broadcast, transmit, retransmit, distribute, perform, display, sell, or otherwise use any ISM ROB Content.

Except as explicitly and expressly permitted by ISM, you are strictly prohibited from creating works or materials (including, but not limited to tables, charts, data streams, time-series variables, fonts, icons, link buttons, wallpaper, desktop themes, online postcards, montages, mashups and similar videos, greeting cards, and unlicensed merchandise) that derive from or are based on the ISM ROB Content. This prohibition applies regardless of whether the derivative works or materials are sold, bartered, or given away. You shall not either directly or through the use of any device, software, internet site, web-based service, or other means remove, alter, bypass, avoid, interfere with, or circumvent any copyright, trademark, or other proprietary notices marked on the Content or any digital rights management mechanism, device, or other content protection or access control measure associated with the Content including geo-filtering mechanisms. Without prior written authorization from ISM, you shall not build a business utilizing the Content, whether or not for profit.

You shall not create, recreate, distribute, incorporate in other work, or advertise an index of any portion of the Content unless you receive prior written authorization from ISM. Requests for permission to reproduce or distribute ISM ROB Content can be made by contacting Rose Marie Goupil in writing at: ISM Research, Institute for Supply Management, 309 W. Elliot Road, Suite 113, Tempe, AZ 85284-1556, or by emailing [email protected] ; Subject: Content Request.

ISM shall not have any liability, duty, or obligation for or relating to the ISM ROB Content or other information contained herein, any errors, inaccuracies, omissions or delays in providing any ISM ROB Content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. In no event shall ISM be liable for any special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the ISM ROB. Report On Business®, PMI®, Manufacturing PMI®, Services PMI®, and Hospital PMI® are registered trademarks and trademarks of Institute for Supply Management®. Institute for Supply Management® and ISM® are registered trademarks of Institute for Supply Management, Inc.

About Institute for Supply Management ®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the strategy and practice of integrated, end-to-end supply chain management through leading edge data-driven resources, community, and education to empower individuals, create organizational value and to drive competitive advantage. ISM's vision is to foster a prosperous, sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® Report On Business®, its highly regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and assessments. The ISM® Report On Business®, Manufacturing, Services, and Hospital are three of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: .

The text version of the public Hospital ISM® Report On Business® is posted on ISM®'s website at on the fifth business day* of every month at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The next Hospital ISM® Report On Business® featuring June 2025 data will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, July 7, 2025.

*Unless the New York Stock Exchange is closed.

Contact: Rose Marie Goupil

Report On Business® Analyst

ISM®, ROB/Program Manager

Tempe, Arizona

+1 480.752.6276, ext. 3005

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED