China's Car Dealer Industry Faces Revenue Decline Through 2025 Despite 2025 Rebound - Industry Sees Shifting Trends As Dealerships Focus On 3Rd And 4Th Tier Cities

Revenue for the Car Dealers industry in China is expected to decrease at an annualized rate of 0.1% over the five years through 2025, including a growth of 0.8% in 2025 alone, to $454.8 billion. In 2025, the industry profitability is expected to be 1.9%. Industry revenue has declined due to a slowdown in economic growth, rising emission standards and the COVID-19 outbreak over the past five years.

In 2020, industry revenue decreased by 5.5% due to the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent slowdown of the economy. In 2021, as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 outbreak and demand from the passenger car market rebounded, industry revenue increased by 1.9% to $464.9 billion. In 2022, with negative influence of COVID-19 epidemic, industry revenue decreased by 0.4% to $462.9 billion. In 2023, sales volume of automobiles increased by 12.0%, however, mainly due to decreasing average vehicle prices, the industry revenue decreased by 2.4% to $451.7 billion. The industry revenue continued decreasing by 0.1% to $451.2 in 2024.

With increasing income level of residents, increasing acceptance level of vehicle purchase by loans or financing lease, accelerating establishment of dealership network of alternative-fuel automobiles and continual technology improvement of alternative-fuel automobiles, industry revenue is forecast to grow at an annualized 0.9% over the five years through 2030, to $476.1 billion. In the next five years, the 3-tier and 4-tier cities will be key areas to expand dealership network. In addition, the industry competition will be further intensified. The mergers and acquisitions in the industry will be more active.

In addition, the development of automobile automobiles has become one of the national strategies in China. The Development Plan of Alternative-Fuel Automobile Industry (2021-2035) was issued by the General Office of the State Council to promote the high-quality development of alternative-fuel automobiles. Therefore, car dealers have been increasing the investment in the network layout of alternative-fuel automobiles in recent years and will continue increasing in the next five years.

Fast development of alternative-fuel automobiles brings out growth opportunity for the industry. Car dealers actively accelerate the business layout in the alternative-fuel passenger cars.

Authorization dealerships are the main traditional sales mode of the industry. Although other sales models like the online sales channels will develop fast, the dominant position of authorization dealerships will not change in the near future.

The industry is mainly concentrated in the economically developed regions. Guangdong, Zhejiang, Beijing, Jiangsu and Shanghai are expected to account for 46.6% of total industry revenue in 2025. The industry concentration level is low. The top four players in the industry are expected to have a joint market share of 14% in 2025.

China Grand Automotive Services Group Co., Ltd.

LSH Auto (China) Management Co., Ltd.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited Hengxin Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

