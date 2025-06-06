Celebrity-Favorite Skincare Treatments Now Available At Paul Labrecque

Paul Labrecque unveils celebrity-favorite skincare lineup: Environ, Crème MSR-H, Omnilux LED Masks, and Biofixine Eye Cream.

NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paul Labrecque Salon & Skincare Spa, a renowned name in luxury beauty and wellness, is proud to announce the launch of its latest skincare collection featuring celebrity-endorsed, science-backed treatments now available to all.The salon's latest lineup includes classics like Environ , Crème MSR-H, Omnilux LED Masks, and Biofixine Eye Cream-now within reach for anyone seeking elite skincare solutions. This expansion comes at a time when global interest in skincare has never been higher. It was noted that in the year 2022 alone, the skincare industry was worth a staggering USD 135.2 billion. As more people are concerned with self-care and skin science, the beauty industry is set to soar and reach USD 202.81 billion by 2030, expanding at a steady CAGR of 5.20% during 2023-2030.The global desire for great skin has never been stronger, and the numbers speak for themselves. But these skincare icons are backed by science, proven results, and glowing complexions of countless A-listers; they're redefining a new standard in beauty.At Paul Labrecque, world-class aestheticians work closely with clients to create personalized skincare protocols with the cutting-edge, high-performance products available. This explosive growth of the industry delivers a loud message: skincare is no longer just a luxury; it's a lifestyle.No matter whether you're battling dullness, smoothing fine lines, or looking for that lit-from-within glow, these four powerhouse products are at the forefront of skincare today.Environ Skincare: Established in 1990 by Dr. Des Fernandes, a world-renowned plastic surgeon, Environ is a pioneer in a professional skincare line built on cutting-edge science. Environ Skincare offers a tailored solution for every skin concern, with eight expertly formulated collections designed to address your unique needs, from combating signs of aging to restoring balance and radiance.Crème MSR-H Face Cream: Created for skin experiencing the impact of hormonal changes, Biologique Recherche Crème MSR-H is a revitalizing, firming cream that delivers noticeable results. Its deeply nourishing texture makes it ideal for sensitive, mature, and fragile skin types, offering enhanced comfort and radiance with every use.Omnilux LED Face Masks: Paul Labrecque now offers the FDA-approved, dermatologist-recommended Omnilux LED Mask , a device that uses red and near-infrared light to clear acne, reduce inflammation, and give skin a radiant boost. Clinically proven and trusted by top skincare professionals, Omnilux masks provide non-invasive, zero-downtime results that rival in-office treatments-making high-performance light therapy more accessible than ever.Biofixine Eye Cream: Renowned for its rejuvenating effects and anti-aging properties, Biologique Recherche Crème Contour Yeux et Levres Biofixine is a standout product designed to smooth, relax, and reduce wrinkles around the eyes and lips. The dual-action cream is formulated to hydrate and revitalize the delicate eye and lip contours while lifting, toning, and boosting skin elasticity.From exclusive spa treatments to at-home skincare breakthroughs, Paul Labrecque offers a carefully curated experience for beauty lovers seeking results that speak for themselves. The salon's expert team is trained to help each client choose the right combination of products for their skin type, concerns, and goals. Whether you're stepping into one of their luxury spas or shopping online, the glow-up of your dreams is just a consultation away.Healthy hair and skin is beauty at its best... simple, sexy, and sophisticated."Paul Labrecque, Creative Director and Founder of Paul Labrecque Salon & Skincare SpaAbout Paul LabrecqueFounded in 1988, Paul Labrecque Salon & Skincare Spa is a leader in premium beauty services and skincare solutions, offering state-of-the-art treatments tailored to each client's needs. With locations in New York, Palm Beach, and Philadelphia, the brand has become synonymous with innovation, elegance, and excellence.

